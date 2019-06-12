BOSTON (CBS) – Five people are now under arrest – including the suspected gunman – in the Dominican Republic in connection with the shooting of David Ortiz, sources told WBZ-TV’s Anaridis Rodriguez Wednesday.
Four of the people were arrested Tuesday about 100 miles northwest of Santo Domingo, where Ortiz was shot in the back outside a bar late Sunday night. He is currently recovering in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
The fifth person in custody, 25-year-old Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, was captured shortly after the shooting. Police say he drove the gunman to the bar on a motorcycle. Enraged fans grabbed Feliz Garcia and brutally beat him before handing him over to police, but the gunman escaped.
Feliz Garcia is charged as an accomplice to an attempted murder.
The other four suspects have not been named yet.