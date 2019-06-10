



SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (CBS/AP) — Retired Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was hospitalized Monday following surgery for a gunshot wound after being ambushed by a man in a bar in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.

Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. Sunday when a gunman approached from behind and shot him at close range. Ortiz was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable, Bautista said.

Ortiz’s father, Leo, speaking to reporters outside the clinic, said his son was out of danger and there wasn’t any collateral damage, meaning no damage to major organs. He said he had no idea why someone would have shot at his son.

“He is out of surgery and stable; he is resting,” Leo Ortiz said. “Big Papi will be around for a long time.”

Ortiz’s media assistant, Leo Lopez, told ESPN Ortiz is still in intensive care after a six-hour operation in which surgeons removed “part of Ortiz’s intestines and colon, as well as his gallbladder.” Ortiz also has liver damage, according to ESPN.

Dionisio Soldevila, a reporter from the Dominican, told the network that Ortiz pleaded with his doctors, “Please don’t let me die. I’m a good man.”

The Boston Red Sox, in a statement early Monday, said they have been notified by Ortiz’s family that he sustained a gunshot wound to his “lower back/abdominal region” and that he is recovering after surgery.

The Red Sox said they offered the Ortiz family “all available resources to aid in his recovery” and they will continue to keep them in their hearts.

The suspected gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar, Bautista said. He said police are waiting until the man undergoes treatment for his injuries before questioning him.

Police told CBS News the man in custody is 23-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia and that they’re looking for a second suspect.

Investigators are trying to determine whether Ortiz was the intended target, Bautista said.

National police spokesperson Frank Felix Duran told CBS News Ortiz or urban singer Secreto, who was with him, may have been the target. “We’re not ruling out any scenario. What we can rule out is that this wasn’t a robbery,” he said, adding that the gunman fired without saying a word.

Two other people were wounded, Bautista said, including Jhoel López, a Dominican TV host who was with Ortiz. Bautista said police believe López was wounded by the same bullet. López was shot in the leg and his injuries were not life-threatening, said his wife, Liza Blanco, who is also a TV host.

Police did not identify the third person or detail that person’s injuries.

The Dial Bar and Lounge is located in eastern Santo Domingo on Venezuela Avenue, a bustling nightlife district packed with dance clubs and pricey bars that Ortiz is known to frequent. Ortiz, who lives at least part of the year in the Dominican Republic, is often seen getting his cars washed and hanging out with friends, including other baseball players, artists and entertainers.

The 43-year-old Ortiz hit 541 homers in 20 major league seasons, including 14 with the Red Sox. He helped lead Boston to three World Series titles and retired after the 2016 season. He was a 10-time All-Star and World Series MVP in 2013.

“It’s sad. Obviously everyone loves Big Papi,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Monday. “I think a lot of people feel like a family member was injured last night with that shooting because everyone loves Big Papi.”

