



BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox legend David Ortiz is recovering in a Dominican Republic hospital Monday after he was shot in an ambush Sunday evening. Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge when a gunman approached him from behind and shot him at close range.

Ortiz underwent surgery and is in stable condition, but is still in intensive care according to the latest updates.

Big Papi was a larger than life star in Boston and throughout Major League Baseball during his 20-year career, so former teammates and current stars alike rushed to social media to send their well-wishes to Ortiz Sunday night and Monday morning:

I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.

Me siento tranquilo de saber que estás fuera de peligro, usted es fuerte Compai, ya quiero oírle la voz. Orando, nos vemos pronto pic.twitter.com/jdSnNsM7eI — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 10, 2019

Great to hear @davidortiz is stable and will make a full recovery. My heart sank when I heard the news. Prayers to him, Tiffany and the kids. — Mike Lowell (@mikelowell25) June 10, 2019

Prayers for my brother @davidortiz 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽…hearing all this news is so disheartening☹️ — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) June 10, 2019

Utter shock. That was no robbery, that was a hit, and they better get to the bottom of it. Thank god no amount of evil or hate can overcome a heart that big. You got this @davidortiz, we love you bro! — Jon Lester (@JLester34) June 10, 2019

Please keep my man Big Papi @davidortiz in your prayers while he recovers from this senseless act of violence. Be strong big fella, we got you. — Tim Wakefield (@TimWakefield49) June 10, 2019

Thoughts and prayers going out to @davidortiz… 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 10, 2019

Anxiously waiting for more news. In the meantime, only prayers for @davidortiz, Tiffany and their family. https://t.co/IlE2v4g38t — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 10, 2019

Several other Boston athletes also sent their thoughts and prayers Ortiz’s way, including fellow Dominican Al Horford. Horford’s mother was a journalist in the Dominican Republic and used to cover Ortiz when he played Winter Ball.

Despierto con la noticia de David. Me siento muy triste y estoy orando por su pronta recuperación. Waking up to the news of David, deeply saddens me.I’m praying for his speedy recovery. 🙏🙏🙏 — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) June 10, 2019

Awaiting an update on @davidortiz being shot in his hometown in the DR. Our thoughts are with Tiffany and their entire family. Praying for a quick recovery! He does so much for so many @MLB @RedSox pic.twitter.com/w7zWr5neOz — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 10, 2019

In a statement released by the Boston Red Sox early Monday, the team offered the Ortiz family “all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in our hearts.”