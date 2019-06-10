BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox legend David Ortiz is recovering in a Dominican Republic hospital Monday after he was shot in an ambush Sunday evening. Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge when a gunman approached him from behind and shot him at close range.
Ortiz underwent surgery and is in stable condition, but is still in intensive care according to the latest updates.
Big Papi was a larger than life star in Boston and throughout Major League Baseball during his 20-year career, so former teammates and current stars alike rushed to social media to send their well-wishes to Ortiz Sunday night and Monday morning:
Several other Boston athletes also sent their thoughts and prayers Ortiz’s way, including fellow Dominican Al Horford. Horford’s mother was a journalist in the Dominican Republic and used to cover Ortiz when he played Winter Ball.
In a statement released by the Boston Red Sox early Monday, the team offered the Ortiz family “all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in our hearts.”