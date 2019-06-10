  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the David Ortiz shooting in the Dominican Republic was “shocking” to him.

The Red Sox legend was shot in an ambush at a bar in Santo Domingo Sunday night. Ortiz was rushed into surgery overnight and is expected to recover.

However, there are reports he may have some organ damage.

“It’s sad. Obviously everyone loves Big Papi,” Walsh told reporters after an event at Massachusetts General Hospital Monday. “I think a lot of people feel like a family member was injured last night with that shooting because everyone loves Big Papi.”

“Hopefully he’s ok, he’s such a big Boston icon and part of our city and part of our life here in Boston,” the mayor said.

David Ortiz and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh at Fenway Park on October 2, 2016. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Dominican National Police said the gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar. Police told CBS News the man in custody is 23-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia and said they’re looking for a second suspect.

