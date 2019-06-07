Comments
MANSFIELD (CBS) – A Providence, Rhode Island woman accused of shooting an Attleboro gas station clerk while wearing a monkey mask is now facing charges for a robbery in Mansfield.
Ashley Weaver, 28, was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop in Providence.
After searching her vehicle and home, officers found a handgun and several masks including the rabbit mask believed to be used in the armed robbery at the Mansfield Cumberland Farms on Chauncy Street.
Mansfield Police shared a photo of the rabbit mask on Facebook.
Weaver is also accused of a similar armed robbery in Providence. She is in custody and pending arraignment in Rhode Island. She is awaiting extradition to Massachusetts on various charges.