Filed Under:Attleboro News, Mansfield News, Mansfield Police


MANSFIELD (CBS) – A Providence, Rhode Island woman accused of shooting an Attleboro gas station clerk while wearing a monkey mask is now facing charges for a robbery in Mansfield.

Ashley Weaver, 28, was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop in Providence.

After searching her vehicle and home, officers found a handgun and several masks including the rabbit mask believed to be used in the armed robbery at the Mansfield Cumberland Farms on Chauncy Street.

Rabbit mask allegedly used in Mansfield armed robbery (Image credit Mansfield PD)

Mansfield Police shared a photo of the rabbit mask on Facebook.

Weaver is also accused of a similar armed robbery in Providence. She is in custody and pending arraignment in Rhode Island. She is awaiting extradition to Massachusetts on various charges.

