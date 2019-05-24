Filed Under:Mansfield News, Mansfield Police


MANSFIELD (CBS) – Police in Mansfield are searching for a man who robbed a Cumberland Farms clerk at gunpoint while wearing a rabbit mask. The robbery happened just after midnight on Chauncy Street. The suspect fled the area on foot.

Police say “torrential downpours hampered the efforts” of officers to search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a short black male approximately 5’6” tall wearing a black sweatshirt and mask. “The mask worn was the head caricature of a rabbit,” Mansfield Police said.

The suspect may have scarring or discoloration on his hands.

Cumberland Farms in Mansfield (WBZ-TV)

Earlier this week there were robberies in Providence and Attleboro where the suspect wore a monkey mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mansfield Police at 508-261-7300.

