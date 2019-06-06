ATTLEBORO (CBS) — Police have arrested a woman in connection with an armed robbery in Attleboro that left a gas station clerk injured. Ashley Weaver, 28, of Boston, is accused of shooting the clerk, who was working at the Mobil Gas station on Newport Avenue around 2 a.m. on May 20.
Weaver was allegedly wearing a monkey mask at the time.
The clerk was shot in the lower abdomen and is expected to survive.
Weaver was arrested during a traffic stop in Providence, R.I. Thursday.
Attleboro Police will charge her with armed assault with intent to rob, possession of a firearm, and assault and battery with a firearm. She also has three active warrants for her arrest out of Boston based on similar charges.
“Weaver has an extensive and violent criminal history, to include armed robberies and assaults. After she was apprehended, Weaver was transported to the Rhode Island State Police Lincoln barracks to be booked as a fugitive,” said Attleboro Police. Other charges against her include charged with possession of a firearm, being a fugitive in possession of a pistol, simple assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.