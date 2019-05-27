BOSTON (CBS) – The wait is over – the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues will finally take the ice Monday night for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at the TD Garden.
A big crowd is expected at City Hall Plaza for a free outdoor concert and viewing party. Fans will be allowed into the area starting at 4:30 p.m., and musical performances begin at 6 p.m.
Lil Nas X will perform his No. 1 hit “Old Town Road.” Opening the show is country singer Chase Rice. Fans can stay and watch the game on video screens once the puck drops at 8 p.m.
There will be beer, wine and food truck offerings, as well as a Bruins pop-up shop with official Stanley Cup gear.
The city is asking people not to bring coolers, backpacks, firearms, weapons, fireworks, glass containers or cans, alcoholic beverages, grills or bikes through the checkpoints.
The public is encouraged to take the MBTA to the event. There will be extra trains on the Orange, Blue and Green lines.
Going to the game? Boston police have warned fans to watch out for counterfeit tickets. Doors at the TD Garden open at 7 p.m., and there are special new concessions offerings for the final, including a double cheeseburger in a glazed donut bun.