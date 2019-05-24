Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – In the leadup to the Stanley Cup Final, Boston Police are reminding Bruins fans to be wary of counterfeit tickets to the championship games.
Police are warning fans to purchase tickets from official vendors and to avoid using social media sites and other sources.
“Fans who purchase tickets from a second- or third-party source are taking a chance; therefore, we encourage fans to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies,” the Boston Police Department said in a statement.
Anyone who has information about counterfeit tickets should call the Boston Police Department at 1-800-494-TIPS.