BOSTON (CBS) — The T.D. Garden is rolling out some new concessions for the Stanley Cup Final.
They include surf ‘n turf skewers with teriyaki shrimp and steak tips on a bed of broccoli slaw and a waffle topped with pulled pork and mac and cheese.
If that’s not enough, there a double cheeseburger with bacon, fried jalapenos, and crispy onions in a glazed donut bun.
For fans with a sweet tooth, there will be a deep-fried Oreo sundae topped with vanilla gelato, caramel and chocolate sauce.
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is Monday at 8 p.m. in Boston.