Boston News, Stanley Cup Final, TD Garden

BOSTON (CBS) — The T.D. Garden is rolling out some new concessions for the Stanley Cup Final.

They include surf ‘n turf skewers with teriyaki shrimp and steak tips on a bed of broccoli slaw and a waffle topped with pulled pork and mac and cheese.

If that’s not enough, there a double cheeseburger with bacon, fried jalapenos, and crispy onions in a glazed donut bun.

The TD Garden is offering a double cheeseburger on a glazed donut bun during the Stanley Cup Final (Photo Courtesy: TD Garden)

For fans with a sweet tooth, there will be a deep-fried Oreo sundae topped with vanilla gelato, caramel and chocolate sauce.

The TD Garden is offering a deep-fried Oreo sundae during the Stanley Cup Final (Photo Courtesy: TD Garden)

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is Monday at 8 p.m. in Boston.

