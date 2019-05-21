



BOSTON (CBS) — It’s well-known by now that 23-time “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer is a gambling man. His attitude has apparently inspired Tom Brady to join the fray.

The Patriots quarterback hopped onto Twitter on Monday evening to offer up a wild scenario: If James lost in Monday’s episode, Brady was willing to do the unthinkable.

Brady was willing to eat a strawberry.

If James loses on Jeopardy tonight I’ll eat a strawberry on IG live tomorrow. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 20, 2019

(In case you weren’t aware, Brady has stated that he had never once eaten a strawberry in his entire life. He ended that streak with Stephen Colbert a year ago, but apparently has not picked up a taste for the fruit since then.)

Fortunately for Brady, though, James did win on Monday, and he won big — $89,229, to be exact. With that dominant showing from Holzahauer, Brady took a deep breath on Twitter.

James doesn’t lose and I don’t eat strawberries… keep it moving. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 20, 2019

But a betting man like Holzhauer didn’t appear eager to let Brady off the hook so easily.

Run it back on Tuesday’s Jeopardy for a tomato? https://t.co/6j0TgN0zCk — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) May 21, 2019

A tomato? A nightshade? Now that may be a bridge too far. Brady doesn’t wade into that territory, and the 41-year-old quarterback just can’t take on the swelling and inflammation that would come from putting such poison into his body.

Alas, this is what happens when someone gets involved in gambling. One bet begets another, and before you know it, you’re eating a tomato on Instagram for all the world to see.

Brady has yet to respond to the challenge issued by Holzhauer, but considering the near-record pace of Holzhauer, this might be a safe bet for the quarterback to take.