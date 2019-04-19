HYDE PARK (CBS) – A Hyde Park woman is charged with attempting to vandalizing gravestones in Mount Hope Cemetery after police say they saw her throw something at a gravestone.
Boston police said they observed Deborah Gideon, 53, throw a red powder into the air on Millstone Street. They followed her to the Mattapan cemetery, where Gideon allegedly got out of her car and threw something at the gravestones before heading further into the cemetery.
Police said they stopped her in the cemetery and found a spray bottle, a gallon of red liquid and containers of colored salt, powdered juice mixes and olive oil in her car. Police say none of the gravestones were hit in the alleged attempted vandalism.
In March, several memorials, including one dedicated to fallen police officers, were vandalized at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Gideon will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on Friday.