



BOSTON (CBS) – Several memorials, including one dedicated to fallen police officers, have been vandalized at Mount Hope Cemetery in Mattapan. The vandalism was reported to Boston Police on Tuesday.

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and are looking for the public’s help to identify the person responsible.

Police say additional vandalized memorials include the Civil War, Spanish American War, WWI & WWII, Knights of Columbus and Free Masons memorials.

The Boston Police Relief Association Memorial honors the memory of officers who have passed away.

Police Commissioner William Gross said the vandalism is “incredibly distasteful and disheartening.”

“I find it beyond reprehensible and wrong that anyone would think it okay to damage and desecrate such hallowed grounds,” Gross said. “Clearly, we hope to quickly identify and hold accountable the person responsible for these misguided and hateful actions.”

On Monday, a similar case of vandalism was reported at the WWII Memorial at Castle Island.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.