BOSTON (CBS) — A DCR employee hoped to scrub a World War II Memorial clean Monday after it was found vandalized. Mass. State Police said they are investigating how “a substance – believed to be some type of oil – [was] splashed or poured” onto the South Boston statue.

The vandalism was reported to State Police around 11:30 a.m. Monday, it is unclear when the act occurred.

By Monday afternoon, a DCR employee was cleaning the memorial, hoping water and dish soap would do the trick.

DCR employee tries to scrub oil off the WWII Memorial on Castle Island.

He’s hoping a bucket of water and dish soap does the trick. MSP says it’s investigating the possibility the structure was vandalized. @wbz pic.twitter.com/1H0kTfcxnc — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) March 18, 2019

The memorial is a porous granite structure located at the beginning of the causeway heading to Castle Island.