BOSTON (CBS) — A DCR employee hoped to scrub a World War II Memorial clean Monday after it was found vandalized. Mass. State Police said they are investigating how “a substance – believed to be some type of oil – [was] splashed or poured” onto the South Boston statue.
The vandalism was reported to State Police around 11:30 a.m. Monday, it is unclear when the act occurred.
By Monday afternoon, a DCR employee was cleaning the memorial, hoping water and dish soap would do the trick.
The memorial is a porous granite structure located at the beginning of the causeway heading to Castle Island.