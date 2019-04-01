



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady joined Twitter on Monday and created quite the stir, telling the world that he was retiring from football.

It was, of course, an April Fools’ joke, but not everyone found it very funny. Others, however, took it as an opportunity to get back in Brady’s good graces — and ask for a follow.

Before he signed with the New York Giants last month, there were rumors that free agent wide receiver Golden Tate may be catching passes from Brady in 2019. Tate even expressed a strong desire to join the Patriots’ offense, but in the end, it just didn’t work out.

On Monday, Tate took the chance to apologize to Brady (and pass along his condolences for Rob Gronkowski’s retirement), hoping the QB would follow him back on Twitter:

Dear Mr. Brady, Sorry things didn't work out. Can I still get a follow though?🙏🏾

ps. Sorry to hear about @RobGronkowski pss. Welcome to @Twitter Love, Golden https://t.co/zbilbVsJIp — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) April 1, 2019

It doesn’t appear as though the apology worked. Brady is following only 58 people as of this writing — including several current and former teammates, a bunch of golfers and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen — but Tate isn’t one of them.