Filed Under:Boston News, Golden Tate, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady


BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady joined Twitter on Monday and created quite the stir, telling the world that he was retiring from football.

It was, of course, an April Fools’ joke, but not everyone found it very funny. Others, however, took it as an opportunity to get back in Brady’s good graces — and ask for a follow.

Before he signed with the New York Giants last month, there were rumors that free agent wide receiver Golden Tate may be catching passes from Brady in 2019. Tate even expressed a strong desire to join the Patriots’ offense, but in the end, it just didn’t work out.

On Monday, Tate took the chance to apologize to Brady (and pass along his condolences for Rob Gronkowski’s retirement), hoping the QB would follow him back on Twitter:

It doesn’t appear as though the apology worked. Brady is following only 58 people as of this writing — including several current and former teammates, a bunch of golfers and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen — but Tate isn’t one of them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s