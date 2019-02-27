BOSTON (CBS) — One of the biggest areas of need for the Patriots this offseason is at the receiver position. Golden Tate, one of the biggest names on the wide receiver free agent market, has let the world know he would love to come to New England and catch some passes from Tom Brady.

Or as Tate referred to the 41-year-old quarterback, “old Tommy Boy.” Brace yourself for a “Holy Schnikes” GIF to appear on Brady’s Instagram any minute now.

The free agent receiver recently appeared on the Prostyle Podcast with former wide out Earl Bennett, and made it pretty clear that New England is high on his list of potential destinations.

“I would love it. I would love it,” said Tate, who has 38 touchdowns and over 600 receptions over his nine-year career. “That organization, they have proven to be champions year-in and year-out. They work hard for sure, but you know where you’re going to be at the end of the season: you’re going to be not only looking at the playoffs, but you’re looking at maybe a first-round bye with this team. You gotta admire that organization, they do things right, they’ve been doing it for a long, long, long time.

“I would definitely love being a part of something like that and catch a few passes from old Tommy Boy,” he continued. “Julian [Edelman] is a buddy of mine; I’m really good buddies with him. I’ve heard good things from Kyle Van Noy, who got traded from Detroit and went there and has just been balling out since. It’s, as I said, a great organization. I definitely would not mind going over there, for sure.”

The Patriots were rumored to be interested in Tate last year around the trade deadline before he was dealt from Detroit to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 30-year-old finished his 2018 campaign with 74 catches for 795 yards and four touchdowns between the two teams. He added seven receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown in two playoffs games with Philly.

The 5-foot-10 Tate won a Super Bowl with Seattle in 2013, and said he wants to win another one before his playing days are over. He’s not sure how much longer he has in his career, so winning is all that matters right now.

“I want to get another ring. Winning the Super Bowl was probably one of the highlights of my career, or the highlight of my career, and I want to get back there so much more. That’s what the goal is,” he said.

It sounds like New England is the place for Tate, but as always, it will all come down to his price. We’ll see how it all works out when NFL free agency gets underway on March 13.