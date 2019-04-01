



FOXBORO (CBS) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted on Twitter Monday that he’s retiring, but there’s no way this April Fools’ Day joke had any NFL fans tricked.

I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

It was Brady’s first-ever tweet. The verified account racked up tens of thousands of followers in just minutes.

Judging by the replies to the tweet, fans – and the team’s official account – were not fooled.

Me looking at the date… pic.twitter.com/9HfwnIzBf3 — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) April 1, 2019

who let dad join twitter — Ande Wall (@AndeWall) April 1, 2019

And for anyone truly worried that Brady was being serious, he followed up with another tweet shortly after.

Was this a bad joke? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

Patriots fans might be more interested in TB12’s antics over on Instagram, where he’s fueling speculation of a comeback for the actually retired Rob Gronkowski.