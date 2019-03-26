



BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots owner Robert Kraft waived an upcoming court appearance in his Florida prostitution case and is requesting a jury trial, according to a court document filed Tuesday.

Kraft had previously pleaded not guilty to all charges and was requesting a non-jury trial. Kraft was due in court for his arraignment on Thursday, but waived his right to appear and changed his trial request.

The Patriots owner was charged with paying for sex acts inside a Jupiter massage parlor twice on the weekend of the AFC Championship Game.

Prosecutors had offered Kraft a plea deal. He rejected the offer to have charges dropped in exchange for admitting he would likely have been found guilty at trial.

On Friday, Kraft issued an apology.

“I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard,” Kraft said. “The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being.”

Kraft faces possible punishment from the NFL. League owners reportedly will not decide on a possible suspension until Kraft’s legal issues are resolved.