BOSTON (CBS) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleaded not guilty to prostitution charges. In the court filing released Thursday, Kraft requested a non-jury trial.

Charges were filed last week against Kraft and 24 other people who allegedly paid for sex acts in the Orchids of Asia massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla. Documents allege that Kraft visited the business twice while it was under video surveillance, including the day of the AFC Championship Game.

The Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If convicted of both charges, Kraft could face one year in jail, a $5,000 fine and a required human trafficking course.

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further,” a spokesperson for Kraft said in a statement Friday afternoon after the charges were announced.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at the NBA All-Star game on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Kraft is being represented by prominent Florida defense attorney Jack Goldberger. Goldberger led the team that defended billionaire Jeffrey Epstein against charges of trafficking underage girls for sex.

