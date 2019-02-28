



BOSTON (CBS) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleaded not guilty to prostitution charges. In the court filing released Thursday, Kraft requested a non-jury trial.

Charges were filed last week against Kraft and 24 other people who allegedly paid for sex acts in the Orchids of Asia massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla. Documents allege that Kraft visited the business twice while it was under video surveillance, including the day of the AFC Championship Game.

If convicted of both charges, Kraft could face one year in jail, a $5,000 fine and a required human trafficking course.

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further,” a spokesperson for Kraft said in a statement Friday afternoon after the charges were announced.

Kraft is being represented by prominent Florida defense attorney Jack Goldberger. Goldberger led the team that defended billionaire Jeffrey Epstein against charges of trafficking underage girls for sex.