



BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Kraft has spoken out after weeks of silence following accusations that he solicited sex from prostitutes twice in a Florida spa. He said in a statement Saturday that he “remained silent” for legal purposes but is “truly sorry.”

“I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard,” Kraft said.

“The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being.”

The New England Patriots owner is one of 25 people charged in connection with a prostitution bust in Jupiter, Florida. Police in Jupiter said Kraft was involved in two incidents at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa and there is video evidence of both showing him in the act.

On Wednesday, Kraft reportedly rejected a plea deal.

Kraft’s whole statement reads:

“In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks. To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments on Friday night. I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks.

“Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years.

“As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect.”