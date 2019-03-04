



BOSTON (CBS) – Louis Coleman, charged in the kidnapping death of Jassy Correia is expected to face a federal judge on Monday.

Coleman, 32, was arrested Thursday. He was seen leaving a Boston nightclub early February 24 with the young mother. Surveillance cameras at Coleman’s Providence apartment allegedly showed him carrying Correia’s body into the building later that morning, though she is never seen leaving.

Police searched Coleman’s apartment before he was finally arrested in Delaware during a traffic stop.

U.S. attorney William Lelling said during a Sunday press conference that when police asked Coleman if anyone was in the car with him, he responded by saying “She’s in the trunk.” Correia’s body was found wrapped in a sofa cushion cover. Police discovered several suspicious items in the car as well.

Investigators say Correia died from blunt force trauma and strangulation. Her body was severely bruised, but there were no initial signs of sexual assault.

If convicted, Coleman could face the death penalty because he is facing a federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death. Coleman’s scheduled Monday appearance will take place in a Delaware courthouse.