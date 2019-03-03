WEATHER ALERT:Messy Snow Headed To New England
BOSTON (CBS) – The United States Attorney’s office has a press conference scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Boston. Authorities are expected to announce a federal charge against Louis Coleman, who is suspected of kidnapping Jassy Correia.

Correia, 23, was found dead Thursday. She was last seen alive early February 24 leaving a nightclub in Boston’s Theater District, where she had been celebrating her 23rd birthday.

Louis Coleman and Jassy Correia.

Police identified Coleman as a suspect in Correia’s disappearance. Officers searched Coleman’s apartment in Providence but could not locate him.

On Thursday, Coleman was arrested following a chase in Delaware. Correia’s family members say the young mother’s body was found in Coleman’s trunk.

I-Team: Family Member Says Boston Kidnapping Suspect Was ‘Good Honest Guy’

Coleman was expected to be brought back to Rhode Island to face charges of concealing a crime and mutilating a dead body.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling is expected to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Sunday. He will be joined by several others, including Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, Suffolk County Attorney Rachael Rollins, and Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements.

