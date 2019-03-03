



BOSTON (CBS) – The United States Attorney’s office has a press conference scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Boston. Authorities are expected to announce a federal charge against Louis Coleman, who is suspected of kidnapping Jassy Correia.

Correia, 23, was found dead Thursday. She was last seen alive early February 24 leaving a nightclub in Boston’s Theater District, where she had been celebrating her 23rd birthday.

Police identified Coleman as a suspect in Correia’s disappearance. Officers searched Coleman’s apartment in Providence but could not locate him.

On Thursday, Coleman was arrested following a chase in Delaware. Correia’s family members say the young mother’s body was found in Coleman’s trunk.

Coleman was expected to be brought back to Rhode Island to face charges of concealing a crime and mutilating a dead body.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling is expected to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Sunday. He will be joined by several others, including Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, Suffolk County Attorney Rachael Rollins, and Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements.