BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police identified the man they’re looking for Thursday in the kidnapping of a young mother earlier this week. Investigators say Louis D. Coleman III, 32, of Providence, Rhode Island, kidnapped 23-year-old Jassy Correia early Sunday morning.

Louis D. Coleman III. (Photo credit: Boston Police)

Correia was last seen leaving the Venu nightclub in the Theater District, where she had been celebrating her birthday late Saturday night.

Police released a photo of Coleman Thursday, saying they’re searching for him, Correira and a red car that he’s believed to be using. They said Coleman was last seen in Providence this morning.

Jassy Correia (Photo credit: Boston Police)

Boston police say Correia left the club with a man, now identified as Coleman, just after midnight Sunday. A short time later she was spotted getting into a car with him in the area of Tremont and Herald streets.

Jassy Correia (R) the night she was last seen (Image credit BPD)

Investigators are now looking for that car, believed to be a red Nissan Altima.

The car Boston Police are looking for. (Photo credit: Boston Police)

They also released surveillance video showing the man walking down the sidewalk. Correia’s cousin told WBZ-TV Thursday that friends and family do not recognize him.

Correia didn’t show up to pick up her two-year old daughter Sunday and she didn’t answer any phone calls or text messages. Friends and family filed a missing persons report Monday. They hung missing person posters outside of the Venu nightclub Thursday morning, hoping to generate leads in the case.

(Photo credit: Anna Meiler – WBZ-TV)

Correia, who is approximately 5-foot 3-inches tall, was last seen wearing big hoop earrings, an orange jumpsuit and a jean jacket with an image of red lips and pink wings on the back of it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4275.

