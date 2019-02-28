



BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police identified the man they’re looking for Thursday in the kidnapping of a young mother earlier this week. Investigators say Louis D. Coleman III, 32, of Providence, Rhode Island, kidnapped 23-year-old Jassy Correia early Sunday morning.

Correia was last seen leaving the Venu nightclub in the Theater District, where she had been celebrating her birthday late Saturday night.

Police released a photo of Coleman Thursday, saying they’re searching for him, Correira and a red car that he’s believed to be using. They said Coleman was last seen in Providence this morning.

Boston police say Correia left the club with a man, now identified as Coleman, just after midnight Sunday. A short time later she was spotted getting into a car with him in the area of Tremont and Herald streets.

Investigators are now looking for that car, believed to be a red Nissan Altima.

They also released surveillance video showing the man walking down the sidewalk. Correia’s cousin told WBZ-TV Thursday that friends and family do not recognize him.

Correia didn’t show up to pick up her two-year old daughter Sunday and she didn’t answer any phone calls or text messages. Friends and family filed a missing persons report Monday. They hung missing person posters outside of the Venu nightclub Thursday morning, hoping to generate leads in the case.

Correia, who is approximately 5-foot 3-inches tall, was last seen wearing big hoop earrings, an orange jumpsuit and a jean jacket with an image of red lips and pink wings on the back of it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4275.