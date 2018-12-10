  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christopher Roy, Fatal Fire, Firefighter Dies, Local TV, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) — Members of the Worcester Police and Fire Departments will escort the body of firefighter Christopher Roy from UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Boston Monday morning.

The procession is expected to begin around 10 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said.

christopherroy2 Fallen Firefighters Body To Be Escorted From Worcester To Boston

Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy, who died while fighting a house fire on Dec. 9, 2018. (Image Credit: Worcester Fire Department)

Roy, 36, was killed while fighting a fire on Lowell Street in Worcester on Sunday. He had been a part of the Worcester Fire Department for two and a half years.

Roy leaves behind a nine-year-old daughter, his parents, and a brother.

A makeshift memorial of flowers and candles was set up outside the Webster Square Fire Station. Members of the department also put up black bunting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s