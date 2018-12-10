WORCESTER (CBS) — Members of the Worcester Police and Fire Departments will escort the body of firefighter Christopher Roy from UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Boston Monday morning.

The procession is expected to begin around 10 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said.

Roy, 36, was killed while fighting a fire on Lowell Street in Worcester on Sunday. He had been a part of the Worcester Fire Department for two and a half years.

Line of #Worcester Police cruisers at UMass Memorial Medical Center preparing to escort the body of fallen firefighter Christopher Roy to the medical examiners office in Boston. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/joqZdRespi — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) December 10, 2018

Roy leaves behind a nine-year-old daughter, his parents, and a brother.

A makeshift memorial of flowers and candles was set up outside the Webster Square Fire Station. Members of the department also put up black bunting.