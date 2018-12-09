  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:00 AMSports Final OT
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christopher Roy, firefighter death, Local TV, Worcester Fire Department

WORCESTER (CBS) – The Worcester Fire Department received an outpouring of support after a firefighter died early Sunday morning in the line of duty.

Members of the department put up black bunting to mark the death of Christopher Roy.

smith2 Outpouring Of Support After Worcester Firefighter Dies In Action

Black bunting is put in place following Christopher Roy’s death. (WBZ-TV)

All day long, the people of Worcester left flowers and offered support.

“Well I’ve worked in the City of Worcester ambulance company 16 years and we’re like a brother-sisterhood so I felt the need to come and pay my respects,” said Heidi Fiske, who came to the station with her daughter Alexa.

christopherroy1 Outpouring Of Support After Worcester Firefighter Dies In Action

Christopher Roy (Photo Courtesy: City Of Worcester)

Many others brought their children as well in an effort to teach them important lessons. Six-year-old Ainsley Poulin was among them, bringing a special picture she drew.

“We gave them a picture of that man putting out a fire,” said Poulin, who said she hoped the picture would help raise the spirits of anyone in the department who was said following Roy’s death.

smith Outpouring Of Support After Worcester Firefighter Dies In Action

A makeshift memorial honors Christopher Roy outside Worcester Fire Department. (WBZ-TV)

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker took to Twitter following Roy’s death.

“Our hearts go out to firefighter Roy’s family and friends,” Baker tweeted. “December has been especially cruel to Worcester firefighters and their families over the years.  Keep them all in your thoughts and prayers.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s