WORCESTER (CBS) – The Worcester Fire Department received an outpouring of support after a firefighter died early Sunday morning in the line of duty.

Members of the department put up black bunting to mark the death of Christopher Roy.

All day long, the people of Worcester left flowers and offered support.

“Well I’ve worked in the City of Worcester ambulance company 16 years and we’re like a brother-sisterhood so I felt the need to come and pay my respects,” said Heidi Fiske, who came to the station with her daughter Alexa.

Many others brought their children as well in an effort to teach them important lessons. Six-year-old Ainsley Poulin was among them, bringing a special picture she drew.

“We gave them a picture of that man putting out a fire,” said Poulin, who said she hoped the picture would help raise the spirits of anyone in the department who was said following Roy’s death.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker took to Twitter following Roy’s death.

“Our hearts go out to firefighter Roy’s family and friends,” Baker tweeted. “December has been especially cruel to Worcester firefighters and their families over the years. Keep them all in your thoughts and prayers.”