WORCESTER (CBS) – A memorial fund has been set up for the young daughter of fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy.

Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy, who died while fighting a house fire on Dec. 9, 2018. (Image Credit: Worcester Fire Department)

Roy died early Sunday morning while battling a five-alarm fire on Lowell Street. He left behind a 9-year-old daughter, Ava.

The city of Worcester announced Monday that Worcester Firefighters IAFF Local 1009 has established a fund to benefit Ava. Checks made out to the AVA ROY FUND can be mailed to the Worcester Fire Department Credit Union at 34 Glennie St., Worcester, MA 01605.

Firefighters lined streets and highway overpasses Monday as a procession carried Roy’s body to the state medical examiner in Boston and then back to Worcester.

A tribute to fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy on the Mass Pike (WBZ-TV)

Calling hours will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church on Temple Street in Worcester. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the same church.

