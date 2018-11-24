BOSTON (CBS) – On Tuesday, November 27th WBZ will light up Boston’s biggest Christmas tree with the help of rising star and Longmeadow native Brynn Cartelli. At 15 years old, Brynn is the reigning champion of the singing competition The Voice. She told us life has been a whirlwind since her big win last summer.

Right now, Brynn is getting ready to go on tour with Kelly Clarkson. “The Meaning of Life” Tour starts in January with a stop at the TD Garden in March. Brynn told us she can’t wait to play in front of the hometown crowd for both the tree lighting and the tour.

“It’s going to be really fun,” Brynn said. “I’m just especially excited because those are the people that really started my career, the ones that were believing in me when no one else did. So, it’s really, really nice to perform in front of those who have been there from the beginning.”

See Brynn perform live along with the Mayor’s Community Gospel Choir, the kick-off to the New England Patriots Toy Drive, and you won’t want to miss the grand finale when we light up the 60-foot Faneuil Hall tree.

The WBZ Faneuil Hall Holiday Spectacular is hosted by Lisa Hughes and David Wade live on November 27th at 7:30pm followed by the holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at 8pm.