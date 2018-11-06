BOSTON (CBS) — The holidays have arrived at Faneuil Hall Marketplace. A flatbed truck hauled a 60-foot Norwegian Spruce to Boston from Red Hook, New York Tuesday.

This tree weighs 6 tons and is 35 feet wide. It will soon be decorated with thousands of blinking lights synchronized to music.

We will light up this tree live on WBZ-TV on Tuesday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m. The WBZ Faneuil Hall Holiday Spectacular will be hosted by Lisa Hughes and David Wade. The show will feature holiday entertainment from Brynn Cartelli of Longmeadow, Mass., winner of the 14th season of The Voice, the Mayor’s Community Gospel Choir, a special visit from Santa and the kick-off of the New England Patriots Holiday Toy Drive.

Starting on November 28th you can see the annual Blink! program light up Faneuil Hall Marketplace. Every half-hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. the lights will dance in time to six different holiday classics including “Hallelujah” by Pentatonix, “All I Want For Christmas” by Mariah Carey, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Johnny Mathis, “Ring Christmas Bells (Carol of the Bells)” by the Ray Conniff Singers, “Wizards of Winter” by Trans-Siberian Orchestra and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” by The Jackson 5.

Blink! runs through January 1, 2019.

For a complete schedule of holiday activities at Faneuil Hall Marketplace, please visit www.faneuilhallmarketplace.com.