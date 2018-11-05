(CBS) — The holiday season is almost here, and that means TV classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” will be airing soon on CBS. The network has released its holiday TV special schedule, featuring old favorites as well as a new Garth Brooks music special.
Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on CBS All Access. It all kicks off on Thanksgiving.
Thursday, November 22, 2018
The Thanksgiving Day Parade On CBS
9 a.m.
Friday, November 23, 2018
Frosty The Snowman
8 p.m.
Frosty Returns
8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Faneuil Hall Holiday Spectacular
7:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV (Not network wide)
Saturday, November 24, 2018
Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire
8 p.m.
Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe
8:30 p.m.
The Story Of Santa Claus
9 p.m.
Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
8 p.m.
Sunday, December 2, 2018
Garth: Live At Notre Dame!
8 p.m.
Friday, December 14, 2018
I Love Lucy Christmas Special
8 p.m.
The Dick Van Dyke Show—Now In Living Color!
9 p.m.
Friday, December 21, 2018
A Home For The Holidays: The 20th Anniversary
8 p.m.
Wednesday, December 26, 2018