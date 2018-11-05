(CBS) — The holiday season is almost here, and that means TV classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” will be airing soon on CBS. The network has released its holiday TV special schedule, featuring old favorites as well as a new Garth Brooks music special.

Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on CBS All Access. It all kicks off on Thanksgiving.

Thursday, November 22, 2018

The Thanksgiving Day Parade On CBS

9 a.m.

*****

Friday, November 23, 2018

Frosty The Snowman

8 p.m.

Frosty Returns

8:30 p.m.

*****

Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Faneuil Hall Holiday Spectacular

7:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV (Not network wide)

*****

Saturday, November 24, 2018

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire

8 p.m.

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe

8:30 p.m.

The Story Of Santa Claus

9 p.m.

*****

Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

8 p.m.

*****

Sunday, December 2, 2018

Garth: Live At Notre Dame!

8 p.m.

*****

Friday, December 14, 2018

I Love Lucy Christmas Special

8 p.m.

The Dick Van Dyke Show—Now In Living Color!

9 p.m.

*****

Friday, December 21, 2018

A Home For The Holidays: The 20th Anniversary

8 p.m.

*****

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors

8 p.m.