UPTON (CBS) – A pair of high schools in central Massachusetts are canceling their Thanksgiving Day game due to anticipated frigid temperatures and already poor field conditions.

Scoreboard: Thanksgiving Day Football

Nipmuc and Blackstone Valley Technical High School were slated to play on Thanksgiving. But the decision to cancel the game was announced in a joint letter from the schools’ athletics directors.

There were three factors that went into canceling the game, with one being the extreme cold that is in the forecast.

Both schools have “unacceptable” playing conditions. The athletics directors said Nipmuc’s field is “ice over mid” while Blackstone Vallye is “frozen solid and rock hard.”

In addition, both schools are playing in their respective state championship games at Gillette Stadium on December 1. The schools said they “share concern of the potential toll a game in these conditions would take.”

Several schools in the state moved their Thanksgiving Day games to Wednesday due to temperatures that are expected to include single digit wind chills.