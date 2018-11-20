BRAINTREE (CBS) – Extreme temperatures are forcing some high schools to move their annual Thanksgiving Day games and not everyone is happy about it.

In Braintree, administrators moved the game against Milton to Wednesday, then under pressure, changed it back.

“We heard from a lot of kids and families that they want to play on Thanksgiving Day, they want to play at 10 a.m. despite the weather,” said Braintree Mayor Joe Sullivan.

CHECK: High School Scoreboard

The outcry started online with junior guard James Daly. “We’ll play in anything,” Daly said. “It’s the last game for the seniors, they deserve to play and continue the

tradition.”

Team captain Billy Silvia says tradition outweighs the weather. “We’ve been looking forward to our last game being the Thanksgiving game for many years now, growing up together we all want to spend that time, that noontime after the game just win or lose with your teammates for the final time,” Silvia said.

Even the coach said his players’ rejection of a Wednesday game against Milton was a good civics lesson. “The kids really pushed for this to be played on Thursday,” said Coach Brian Chamberlain. “I’m a history teacher as well and this is democracy at its greatest I guess.”