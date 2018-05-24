Weather Alert:School Closings And Delays
Thanksgiving Day traditions wouldn’t be complete without high school football!

There are more than 100 games set to played on Turkey Day (and the days before) in Eastern and Central Massachusetts, so check here for all the scores and highlights!

 

 

Team Team Winner Score
Burke West Roxbury  Tues 5pm
Foxboro Mansfield  Tues 7:30pm
South Community Worcester North  Weds 12pm
Xaverian St. John’s Prep  Weds 5pm
Lunenburg Quabbin Regional  Weds 6pm
Cambridge R&L Somerville  Weds 6pm
Lawrence Central Catholic  Weds 6pm
St. Bernard’s North Middlesex  Weds 6pm
Archbishop Williams Cardinal Spellman  Weds 6pm
Montachusett Nashoba Valley Tech  Weds 6pm
Lowell Catholic Greater Lowell  Weds 6pm
Old Colony Tri County  Weds 6:30pm
Quabog Regional Ware  Weds 6:30pm
West Boylston/Tahanto Assabet Valley  Weds 7p
Framingham Natick  Weds 7:30pm
Catholic Memorial BC High
Malden Catholic Waltham
Arlington Catholic Arlington
Hopkinton Ashland
Mahar Regional Athol
North Attleboro Attleboro
Littleton Ayer Shirley/Bromfield
Falmouth Barnstable
Southbridge Bartlett
Concord-Carlisle Bedford
Norton Bellingham
Watertown Belmont
Salem Beverly
Bishop Stang Bishop Feehan
Seekonk Dighton-Rehoboth
Milton Braintree
Blue Hills Bristol-Plymouth
Bridgewater- Raynham Brockton
Burncoat Doherty
Westford Academy Acton-Boxboro
Middleboro Carver/Scared Heart
Tech Boston Cathedral/Cristol Rey
Billerica Chelmsford
Brighton/Green Acad/Lyon Pilot Chelsea
Chicopee Comp. Chicopee
Clinton Nashoba Regional
Hull Cohasset
Coyle-Cassidy Taunton
Gloucester Danvers
Fairhaven Dartmouth
Greater New Bedford Diman Regional
Medfield Dover-Sherborn
Marshfield Duxbury
Oakmont Gardner
Millbury Grafton
Tyngsborough Groton-Dunstable
Northeast Metro Essex Tech
Scituate Hingham
Randolph Atlantis
King Philip Franklin
Boston English Boston Latin
St. Peter – Marian St. John’s – Shrewsbury
David Prouty Leicester
Fitchburg Leominster
Burlington Lexington
Newton South Lincoln-Sudbury
Haverhill Lowell
Lynn English Lynn Classical
Lynnfield North Reading
Medford Malden
Georgetown Manchester Essex/Rockport
North Andover Andover
Hudson Marlborough
Sandwich Mashpee
Millis Medway
Dracut Methuen
Mystic Valley Minuteman
Narragansett Murdock
Dennis-Yarmouth Nauset
Wellesley Needham
Durfee New Bedford
St. John Paul II Monomoy
Brookline Newton North
Blackstone Valley Nipmuc
Everett Masconomet
Plymouth South Plymouth North
Quincy North Quincy
Uxbridge Northbridge
Holy Name Auburn
Hanover Norwell
Dedham Norwood
Sharon Oliver Ames
Bay Path Oxford
Saugus Peabody
Triton Pentucket Regional
Revere Winthrop
East Bridgewater Rockland
Pembroke Silver Lake
Joseph Case Somerset-Berkley
Atlantis Randolph
South Boston Co-Op East Boston
Southeastern Regional West Bridgewater
Reading Memorial Stoneham
Stoughton Canton
Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale Sutton/Douglas
Swampscott Marblehead
Shepherd Hill Tantasqua
Cape Cod Tech Upper Cape Tech
Shrewsbury Wachusett
Melrose Wakefield
Bourne Wareham
Wayland Weston
South Shore Vo-Tech Holbrook/Avon
O’Bryant Boston Latin Academy
Algonquin Westborough
Maynard Milford
Holliston Westwood
Walpole Weymouth
Abington Whitman-Hanson
Greater Lawrence Tech Whittier Tech
Tewksbury Wilmington
Winchester Woburn
St. Mary’s  Bishop Fenwick
Newburyport Amesbury
Old Rochester Apponequet
Pope John XXIII Matignon/St. Joseph Prep
Shawsheen Valley Tech Austin Prep
Worcester Tech Gardner Fri 2pm