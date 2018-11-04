FOXBORO (CBS) — Winning the World Series in Boston means making a whole lot of appointments in the week that follows. But the Boston Red Sox probably don’t mind the busy schedule.

The team made an appearance at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, prior to kickoff for the much-anticipated Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers showdown, to be honored in front of the sold-out crowd. And they brought a duck boat along for the party.

Team owner John Henry, manager Alex Cora, assistant hitting coach Andy Barkett, and players J.D. Martinez, Steve Pearce, Brock Holt, Ryan Brasier, and Joe Kelly all rode on to the field in a duck boat, hoisting the World Series trophy.

The group departed the boat, headed to the 50-yard line, and removed Red Sox jerseys to reveal customized Patriots jerseys underneath.

Tom Brady made it a point to congratulate the champs:

For the Red Sox, it capped off a very busy week since winning the World Series last Sunday night in Los Angeles. The team rode through the city of Boston on duck boats for the rolling rally on Wednesday, and then manager Alex Cora and multiple members of the team were honored after the first quarter of the Celtics game on Thursday night.

Cora — along with coaches, front office members and players — traveled to his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico for a celebration on Saturday.

All of that came after the Red Sox players had themselves a couple of wild nights out immediately after their title win.

Word of the Red Sox’ trip to Foxboro began to leak out on Sunday morning, when ESPN’s Mike Reiss noticed a peculiar vehicle making its way to the stadium:

Traffic a little slow on Rte. 1 on the way to Gillette Stadium this morning, and this looks like the culprit. Championship issues on a beautiful fall New England day. pic.twitter.com/DSFVLw0OOU — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 4, 2018

Cora then let it be known where the next trip on the championship tour would take the Red Sox:

Sunday’s trip follows a bit of a tradition that’s become a somewhat regular occurrence in the Boston area. Fenway Park has hosted Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Bill Belichick and Robert and Jonathan Kraft for Opening Day ceremonies coming off Super Bowl wins, while both the Stanley Cup-champion Bruins and 2013 World Series-winning Red Sox made trips to Foxboro for pregame celebrations. Super Bowl-winning Patriots have also been invited to TD Garden for celebrations at Bruins and Celtics games.

High-profile championship celebrations have just become the norm in Boston sports. Add another one to the list.