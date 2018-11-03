WEATHER ALERT:Localized Flooding, Damaging Winds To Hit Southern New England
BOSTON (CBS) – Next stop on the Red Sox World Series victory tour – Puerto Rico.

Manager Alex Cora and several other members of the team are flying to Puerto Rico for the day on Saturday to celebrate in his hometown of Caguas. The festivities will take place about 16 miles south of San Juan.

pr2 Alex Cora, Red Sox Flying To Puerto Rico For World Series Celebration

Alex Cora, complete with diaper bag, gets ready to depart for his native Puerto Rico. (Image Credit: Luke Fraser/Boston Red Sox)

Cora is joined by David Price, Brock Holt, Eduardo Rodriguez, Christian Vazquez, Sandy Leon and others.

The team took off Saturday morning and is expected to arrive around 2 p.m.

Caguas Mayor William Miranda Torres will be on hand when the team arrives.

JetBlue will make a $1 donation to a charity of Cora’s choosing for every passenger that travels on the Red Sox-themed plane during the month of November.

pr1 Alex Cora, Red Sox Flying To Puerto Rico For World Series Celebration

The Red Sox brought the World Series trophy for a rally in Puerto Rico. (Image Credit: Luke Fraser/Boston Red Sox)

The Red Sox also traveled to Puerto Rico in January, bringing 10 tons of supplies in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Cora has spoken throughout the season about how important it was to him to provide relief to his native Puerto Rico following the hurricane.

