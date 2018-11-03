BOSTON (CBS) – Next stop on the Red Sox World Series victory tour – Puerto Rico.

Manager Alex Cora and several other members of the team are flying to Puerto Rico for the day on Saturday to celebrate in his hometown of Caguas. The festivities will take place about 16 miles south of San Juan.

Cora is joined by David Price, Brock Holt, Eduardo Rodriguez, Christian Vazquez, Sandy Leon and others.

BOS ✈️ SJU — Alex (@ac13alex) November 3, 2018

The team took off Saturday morning and is expected to arrive around 2 p.m.

There goes our manager, taking us to Puerto Rico for the day! 🇵🇷#CorasHome | @jetblue pic.twitter.com/c1xfV9UUKF — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) November 3, 2018

Caguas Mayor William Miranda Torres will be on hand when the team arrives.

JetBlue will make a $1 donation to a charity of Cora’s choosing for every passenger that travels on the Red Sox-themed plane during the month of November.

The Red Sox also traveled to Puerto Rico in January, bringing 10 tons of supplies in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Cora has spoken throughout the season about how important it was to him to provide relief to his native Puerto Rico following the hurricane.