BOSTON (CBS) — Boston fans at the T.D. Garden were treated to another Red Sox World Series celebration during the Celtics game. Sox players took a victory lap with their newest trophy in tow Thursday night.

The group gathered on the court and took turns holding the trophy as the crowd cheered them on.

The respect between Boston teams on full display with a moment between Celtics Manager Danny Ainge and Red Sox Manager Alex Cora.

Out in Newton, excited fans lined up for a meet and greet with Red Sox Pitcher Joe Kelly at Modell’s Sporting Goods.

“I would wait days. I’m literally shaking,” said one girl.

Little Hunter said, “I love Joe Kelly!” Getting to meet his baseball hero was an early birthday present.

Mercedes Carrasco added, “Totally awesome. Great to see them sticking around and meeting the fans. It was awesome.”

Fan fun continues this weekend: Matt Barnes will visit the Boston Modell’s Friday, and Nathan Eovaldi at the Medford story Saturday.