BOSTON (CBS) — Boston fans at the T.D. Garden were treated to another Red Sox World Series celebration during the Celtics game. Sox players took a victory lap with their newest trophy in tow Thursday night.

gettyimages 1056138830 Fans Cheer On Red Sox Players At Celtics Game

BOSTON, MA – NOVEMBER 1: JD Martinez of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with the Commissioners Trophy during the game between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on November 1, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The group gathered on the court and took turns holding the trophy as the crowd cheered them on.

The respect between Boston teams on full display with a moment between Celtics Manager Danny Ainge and Red Sox Manager Alex Cora.

Out in Newton, excited fans lined up for a meet and greet with Red Sox Pitcher Joe Kelly at Modell’s Sporting Goods.

fanwithjoekelly Fans Cheer On Red Sox Players At Celtics Game

Red Sox player Joe Kelly met with fans at Modell’s Thursday (WBZ-TV)

“I would wait days. I’m literally shaking,” said one girl.

Little Hunter said, “I love Joe Kelly!” Getting to meet his baseball hero was an early birthday present.

Mercedes Carrasco added, “Totally awesome. Great to see them sticking around and meeting the fans. It was awesome.”

Fan fun continues this weekend: Matt Barnes will visit the Boston Modell’s Friday, and Nathan Eovaldi at the Medford story Saturday.

