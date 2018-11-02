WEATHER ALERT:Localized Flooding, Damaging Winds To Hit Southern New England
Filed Under:Halloween, Local TV, Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE (CBS) — Sturbridge police say a trick-or-treater in their town found a piece of metal in some Halloween candy.

The small piece of metal was found in a “Now and Later” and reported to police Thursday.

sturbridge metal in candy Metal Object Found In Sturbridge Halloween Candy

Metal found in Sturbridge Halloween candy (Photo credit: Sturbridge police)

The child only trick-or-treated in the Heritage Green complex.

Police say they can’t tell if the metal was put there intentionally or if it was a manufacturing problem.

They’re asking all parents to thoroughly examine their children’s Halloween candy.

This comes as Marshfield police are investigating two reports of sewing needles or metal in packs of Twizzlers.

And in Oak Bluffs, police say a parent found a nail in a mini Hershey’s chocolate bar.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s