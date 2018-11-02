STURBRIDGE (CBS) — Sturbridge police say a trick-or-treater in their town found a piece of metal in some Halloween candy.

The small piece of metal was found in a “Now and Later” and reported to police Thursday.

The child only trick-or-treated in the Heritage Green complex.

Police say they can’t tell if the metal was put there intentionally or if it was a manufacturing problem.

They’re asking all parents to thoroughly examine their children’s Halloween candy.

This comes as Marshfield police are investigating two reports of sewing needles or metal in packs of Twizzlers.

And in Oak Bluffs, police say a parent found a nail in a mini Hershey’s chocolate bar.