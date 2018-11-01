MARSHFIELD (CBS) – Police in Marshfield are telling residents to throw away Twizzlers collected during Halloween trick-or-treating after sewing needles were found inside the candy.

The department tweeted an “important warning” on Thursday about two packages of Twizzlers Twists containing needles. They said trick-or-treaters received the candy in the Brant Rock Area.

Important warning – We are investigating two packages of Twizzlers Twists that contained sowing needles inside the candy. The candy was received last night in the Brant Rock Area. Advised to throw away Twizzlers and inspect all other candy. pic.twitter.com/qsS1tN0GKL — Marshfield Police Department (@Marshfield_PD) November 1, 2018

