SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – More needles have been found in Halloween candy, this time in Salem, New Hampshire.

Police said a man came into their department Friday, reporting that he found sewing needles in several pieces of candy. It’s believed to have come from one of the neighborhoods off Kelly Road.

salem candy needles More Needles Found In Halloween Candy; Salem, NH Police Urge Parents To Take Precautions

Needles in candy in Salem, New Hampshire (Photo credit: Salem police)

Parents are being urged to “closely inspect” all their children’s Halloween candy and report anything suspicious to authorities.

“This incident seems to mirror several incidents reported throughout the region,” police said.

In Marshfield, two families say they found a needle or metal in Twizzlers collected by trick-or-treaters in the Brant Rock area.

twizzler needle marshfield More Needles Found In Halloween Candy; Salem, NH Police Urge Parents To Take Precautions

Police say sewing needles were found in Twizzler candy. (Photo credit: Marshfield police)

Police are telling parents to throw away any Twizzlers.

A spokesman for Hershey’s, which makes Twizzlers, told WBZ-TV it’s unlikely the candy was altered at the factory because of strict quality control programs.

Marshfield police say anyone caught giving out contaminated candy faces five years in state prison.

In Sturbridge earlier on Friday, police said a trick-or-treater found a piece of metal in some Halloween candy.

sturbridge metal in candy More Needles Found In Halloween Candy; Salem, NH Police Urge Parents To Take Precautions

Metal found in Sturbridge Halloween candy (Photo credit: Sturbridge police)

The small piece of metal was found in a “Now and Later” and reported to police Thursday.

Police say they can’t tell if the metal was put there intentionally or if it was a manufacturing problem.

And in Oak Bluffs, police say a parent found a nail in a mini Hershey’s chocolate bar.

