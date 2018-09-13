Hurricane Florence:Tracking Maps & Computer Models
BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics guard Jabari Bird is set to be arraigned on Thursday, facing domestic violence charges including kidnapping and strangulation.

Boston Police said Bird was involved in a September 7 incident involving a woman he is in a romantic relationship with.

He was in custody at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital following the incident. Bird’s scheduled Monday arraignment was delayed as he remained hospitalized.

jabari bird 2 Celtics Guard Jabari Bird Set To Be Arraigned On Kidnapping, Strangulation Charges

Boston Celtics rookie Jabari Bird (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Police said the victim in the alleged assault was taken to a separate hospital following the incident.

Bird is now scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday in Brighton Municipal Court. A time has not yet been set.

The Celtics released a statement when charges against Bird were announced.

“We are aware of the incident involving Jabari Bird and are taking it very seriously. We are actively gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time,” the team said.

