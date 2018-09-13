BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics guard Jabari Bird is stepping away from the team following his arrest for domestic violence.

Bird was arraigned Thursday after being arrested last Friday on a number of charges. Prosecutors allege that Bird strangled his girlfriend, a college student, a dozen times during the altercation.

He is now free after posting $50,000 cash bail, and said in a statement that the full story of the incident is not yet been publicized.

“I’m taking some time away from the team as I deal with my legal and medical issues. I apologize to my family, the Celtics organization, my teammates, the fans and the NBA for the unnecessary distraction that I have caused,” the statement reads, via ESPN’s Marc Spears. “The information that has been released does not tell the full story. I do not condone violence against women. I am hopeful that in due time and process, I will be able to regain everyone’s trust.”

The allegations against Bird are startling. The police report from the incident says Bird threw the woman against a wall and continued the attack for roughly four hours. He allegedly dragged the victim by the ankles when she tried to leave the apartment.

Bird was in custody at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital following the incident. Bird was originally scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, but that was delayed as he remained hospitalized at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. He is next due in court October 25.

The Celtics drafted Bird in the second round, 56th overall, out of California in the 2017 NBA draft. He played in 13 games during his rookie season, averaging 3.3 points over 8.8 minutes per game.

The team released a statement earlier Thursday saying they were “deeply disturbed” by the allegations and “will be working with both the league and local authorities to assist in their ongoing investigations.”