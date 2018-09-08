  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team that Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird is facing charges following an alleged assault in Brighton.

Bird was a second round pick by the team a year ago. He was signed to a 2-year contract with the first year fully guaranteed in July.

WBZ-TV has learned he is now in custody at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Boston Police’s domestic violence unit is now investigating.

The Celtics released a statement on the incident overnight.

“We are aware of the incident involving Jabari Bird and are taking it very seriously. We are actively gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time,” the team said

