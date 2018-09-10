BOSTON (CBS) — The Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin has formally ordered a recount of the 3rd congressional district Democratic primary. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Lori Trahan leads Dan Koh by 122 votes of the 85,000 ballots cast.

The votes must be counted by hand, by September 17.

Koh filed a for a recount Monday afternoon after receiving 500 petition signatures.

Secretary of State William Galvin says Dan Koh received more than 500 signatures, triggering a District wide recount. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/xsICFiiwft — Louisa Moller (@LouisaMoller) September 10, 2018

Trahan’s campaign responded on Facebook saying, “I respect the right of the Koh campaign to pursue a recount, but with the general election only 57 days away, I won’t wait another day to begin this general election campaign against a Republican millionaire who supports Donald Trump.”

Final numbers from the 3rd District Congressional Primary put Democratic candidate Lori Trahan 122 votes ahead of opponent Dan Koh. However, since Koh filed enough signatures, a recount will take place. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/iMh7x0sQxT — Louisa Moller (@LouisaMoller) September 10, 2018

Earlier on Monday, Galvin’s office also announced they would be taking over the election offices in Lowell and Lawrence. The officials that Galvin appoints will oversee the recount vote and the November election.

Galvin pointed to “inadequate staffing” as one problem.

His office said in a press release, “Galvin also wrote to city officials in Lowell and explained that several administrative errors in the processing of ballots and the tallying of State Primary results led him to take control of their office.”