BOSTON (CBS) – Democrat Dan Koh says he is filing for a recount in his Third District congressional race against Lori Trahan.

In a statement released Friday morning, Koh’s campaign said the recount will be requested due to the closeness of the tally and “significant changes in vote counts in some communities” over the last several days.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Trahan has a razor-thin edge of 52 votes out of about 85,000 ballots cast. Trahan received 18,368 votes (21.62 percent) to Koh’s 18,316 votes (21.59 percent).

“We want the process to progress as swiftly as possible so that the ultimate nominee will have adequate time and resources to win in November,” Koh’s campaign said.