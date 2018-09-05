LOWELL (CBS) – One of the nation’s most crowded congressional races is still too close to call. Dan Koh holds a razor-thin lead over Lori Trahan in the Third District primary in Massachusetts.

With 93-percent of the precincts reporting, Koh has 17,199 votes (22-percent) to Trahan’s 16,555 votes (21-percent).

But late Tuesday night Trahan declared herself the winner.

“We are leading right now with 99-percent of the votes in,” she told reporters. “So yeah, I think we’re going to claim victory tonight. Yes.”

However, several towns – Ashburnham, Dracut, Lancaster and Sudbury – still have not reported results, meaning this election is very much up for grabs. Trahan said she is preparing for a recount.

“They’re still counting those votes. And unfortunately, we won’t have any resolution tonight,” Koh said, according to a member of his campaign staff.

Ten candidates ran for Democratic Rep. Niki Tsongas’s open congressional seat, which stretches from Lowell and Lawrence to Concord and suburbs west of Boston.

Koh is the former chief of staff to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Trahan was the chief of staff to former Rep. Marty Meehan.

The winner will face Republican Rick Green in the November election.