  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:00 AMSports Final OT
    12:30 AMJoel Osteen
    01:00 AMPaid Program
    01:30 AMThe James Brown Show
    View All Programs
By Jim Smith
Filed Under:Aaron DiBella, Boston, Jim Smith, Provincetown II

BOSTON (CBS) – Friends and family are mourning the loss of a local man who died after falling off of a party cruise boat over the weekend.

It happened Saturday night. The victim was on the Provincetown II when he ended up in the water.

The man who died was 21-year-old Aaron DiBella of Peabody.

aaron dibella pic Friend: No One Really Did Anything For Man Who Drowned During Cruise

Aaron DiBella. (Family Photo)

WBZ-TV spoke by phone with a close friend of the victim who was on the boat.

“He went over, they saw him on the spotlight but no one really did anything for a while” said Jake Langlois.”They wanted him to swim back like 30-40 yards. Someone should have jumped out there. Someone should have been trained to do it,” Langlois said.

provincetown ii ferry Friend: No One Really Did Anything For Man Who Drowned During Cruise

A man was reported overboard from the Provincetown II on Saturday night. (WBZ-TV)

Bay State Cruise Company said a crew member was in the water within five feet of DiBella but he went under.

The company also said say DiBella had been “engaging in horseplay” and performing a type of vertical push-up near the edge of the boat. They say he was told to stop but later did it again and fell overboard.

His body was found by divers hours later.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s