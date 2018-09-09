BOSTON (CBS) – Friends and family are mourning the loss of a local man who died after falling off of a party cruise boat over the weekend.

It happened Saturday night. The victim was on the Provincetown II when he ended up in the water.

The man who died was 21-year-old Aaron DiBella of Peabody.

WBZ-TV spoke by phone with a close friend of the victim who was on the boat.

“He went over, they saw him on the spotlight but no one really did anything for a while” said Jake Langlois.”They wanted him to swim back like 30-40 yards. Someone should have jumped out there. Someone should have been trained to do it,” Langlois said.

Bay State Cruise Company said a crew member was in the water within five feet of DiBella but he went under.