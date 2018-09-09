BOSTON (CBS) – Divers recovered the body of a man who fell overboard during a party cruise in Boston Harbor Saturday night.

The 21-year-old man’s body was recovered just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. State Police are now investigating how he wound up in the water:

The man fell off the Provincetown II ferry. An event posting on Facebook says it was a tropical luau boat party. It took off around 7 pm. Ninety minutes later, the man went overboard near Peddocks Island.

The captain told passengers they were cutting the cruise short.

“We just heard from the guy on the PA, he said someone had fallen off the boat,” a passenger said. “We were just chilling out there on the water for about an hour or so. The Coast Guard came out, they were launching out helicopters and stuff. They basically just told us that someone had jumped out of the boat and they were looking for them.”

Alcohol was served, but it is still not clear if it was a factor.

Dive teams say they recovered the man’s body about 100 yards from where he entered the water, in about 45 feet of water.

His body is now at the medical examiner’s office. The man’s name has not been released.

“The maritime environment is inherently dangerous,” said Lt. Lucy Daghir, a watch stander at Coast Guard Sector Boston. “We would like to remind the public to maintain situational awareness and exercise caution while on the water.”