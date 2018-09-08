HULL (CBS) – The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water off Peddocks Island after a ferry reported a person overboard.

According to the Coast Guard, the Provincetown II ferry reported the incident at 8:30 p.m.

#BreakingNews @USCG searching for a person in the water off Peddocks Island after the ferry, Provincetown 2, reported a man overboard to watchstanders at Sector Boston at 8:30 p.m. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 9, 2018

A woman who was on the ferry told WBZ-TV that people on the ferry were having a good time when someone went overboard.

“We have no details on whether or not they jumped or fell,” said Kelly Schwing. “The staff has been really communicative on whether or not anything is happening so we are kind of stranded in the middle of the Boston harbor right now. We are surrounded by marine patrol.”

An event posting on Facebook says a “Tropical Luau Boat Party” was to be held on the boat on Saturday night.

The ferry had left Seaport Boulevard around 7 p.m. for a cruise around Boston Harbor, according to the Facebook posting. Well over an hour into the cruise, a person was reported overboard.

Further details were not immediately available. Watch this website and WBZ-TV for updates.