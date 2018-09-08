  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    12:35 AMRizzoli & Isles
    01:35 AMCSI: Miami
    02:35 AMCSI: Miami
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coast Guard Search, Hull, Provincetown Ferry

HULL (CBS) – The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water off Peddocks Island after a ferry reported a person overboard.

According to the Coast Guard, the Provincetown II ferry reported the incident at 8:30 p.m.

A woman who was on the ferry told WBZ-TV that people on the ferry were having a good time when someone went overboard.

“We have no details on whether or not they jumped or fell,” said Kelly Schwing. “The staff has been really communicative on whether or not anything is happening so we are kind of stranded in the middle of the Boston harbor right now. We are surrounded by marine patrol.”

An event posting on Facebook says a “Tropical Luau Boat Party” was to be held on the boat on Saturday night.

party boat Coast Guard Searching For Person Overboard Off Provincetown II Ferry

People attending a party on the Provincetown II ferry, which reported a person overboard Saturday night. (Photo credit: Kelly Schwing)

The ferry had left Seaport Boulevard around 7 p.m. for a cruise around Boston Harbor, according to the Facebook posting. Well over an hour into the cruise, a person was reported overboard.

Further details were not immediately available. Watch this website and WBZ-TV for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s