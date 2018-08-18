  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMLucky Dog
    12:30 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    1:00 PMIncredible Dog Challenge
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cape Cod Sharks, Local TV, Truro Shark Attack, William Lytton

TRURO (CBS) – Long Nook Beach in Truro, where a man was bitten by a shark earlier this week, remains closed until further notice due to “continued shark activity.”

The beach was closed on Wednesday when 61-year-old William Lytton was bitten by a shark while swimming about 30 yards off shore. As of Friday, Lytton remained hospitalized in serious condition after suffering puncture wounds.

shark attack medflight Truro Beach Where Swimmer Was Bitten Remains Closed Due To Continued Shark Activity

The Truro shark attack victim is brought to a medical helicopter (WBZ-TV)

Town officials had said the beach could reopen on Saturday if no shark sightings were reported on Friday. But late Friday night, Truro Police updated that the beach will not reopen until further notice due to shark activity.

Shark sightings were also reported Friday in Eastham, Barnstable and Sandwich.

shark5 Truro Beach Where Swimmer Was Bitten Remains Closed Due To Continued Shark Activity

A shark was spotted swimming off the coast of Truro on August 17. (WBZ-TV)

Truro Police offered tips for beachgoers to avoid shark encounters in the water.

Swimmers should stay away from areas where seals are present, swim in groups, and not swim too far from shore. Shiny Jewelry can look like fish scales to sharks, and in cloudy water sharks can mistake swimmers for prey.

It is not yet known when Long Nook Beach will reopen to swimmers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s