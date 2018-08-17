BARNSTABLE (CBS/AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts closed two Cape Cod beaches following shark sightings on Thursday, and two additional shark sightings were reported Friday as well in the area.

According to the Cape Cod National Seashore, a shark was seen in the waters off Race Point Beach in Provincetown Thursday afternoon. Video shows the shark feeding on a seal near the shore.

Meadow Beach in Truro was closed earlier in the day when several sharks were spotted in the water. The beach is expected to remain closed Friday and could possibly reopen on Saturday if no new sightings are reported.

On Friday, Barnstable Police said visitors at all north side beaches, including Sandy Neck and Millway, are urged to use caution. A great white shark was sighted off Barnstable Harbor.

A short time later, Sandwich Police said a fisherman spotted a shark outside the canal entrance at second barrel depth. The shark swam up close to the fisherman’s boat.

A fisherman just came to SPD reporting a shark at 2nd barrel outside canal entrance on Sandwich side. It came near his boat. — Sandwich Police (@SandwichPD) August 17, 2018

The shark encounters came in the days after 61-year-old William Lytton was bitten at Long Nook Beach in Truro. Lytton was taken to a hospital with puncture wounds to his torso and legs.

Lytton remained in serious condition at Tufts Medical Center as of Friday.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, an organization that studies sharks, says shark encounters in which people are injured are as “terrifying as they are rare.”

Massachusetts’ last shark attack fatality was in 1936.

Barnstable Police offered tips to avoiding shark attacks while swimming. Police said swimmers should not swim at dusk or dawn, and should never swim near seals.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)