WEBSTER (CBS/AP) — A storm that sent a tornado spiraling through a Massachusetts town has left one person injured and dozens displaced.

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit Webster on Saturday morning.

Photos: Webster Tornado Damage

At a briefing, Webster Fire Chief Brian Hickey said one person was injured when debris fell on her car, but she has since been treated and released.\

websterpaul Dozens Displaced In Aftermath Of Webster Tornado

Damage from the tornado in Webster, August 4, 2018. (Photo credit: Paul Burton – WBZ-TV)

Emergency management officials say more than 40 people have been displaced. Across town, trees are split in half, roofs are torn off and a local supermarket is destroyed.

Webster Tornado: How It Happened

A representative from the American Red Cross will be at the town’s Senior Center from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday to help anyone in need.

The tornado included winds of up to 110 miles (177 kilometers) per hour. The weather service says the area was slammed with torrential rain.

curran2 Dozens Displaced In Aftermath Of Webster Tornado

An aerial view of the damage in Webster, August 4, 2018. (Image credit: David Curran – Satellite News Service)

This is the third tornado to hit southern Massachusetts in the last three weeks, including two in Douglas and Upton.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

